GAGP Golf Week Deadline March 21

Press Release:

Golfers have until March 21 to enter the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Golf Week March 26-30. Hosted by 5 golf courses golfers can select there favorite course or courses to play for a fee of $65.00 per course and includes, golf, cart, welcome gift, prizes, awards, random drawings.

GAGP GOLF WEEK SCHEDULE

Monday March 26 Little Ocmulgee Mcrae, Georgia

Tuesday March 27 Georgia Veterans at Lake Black Shear Resort

Wednesday March 28, Lakes at Laura Walker Waycross Ga.

Thursday March 29 Meadow Links GC Fort Gaines Ga

Friday March 30 Circle Stone CC Adel Ga.

Tee –Times for all days is 9:00 AM

For entry forms and additional information contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com