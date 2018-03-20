FSU Spring Practice Open To Public

Tallahassee – New FSU coach Willie Taggart has made the first two football spring practices open to the public.

The Seminoles practices that allow the public to attend will be Wednesday, March 21st and Friday Mach 23rd. Both practices will begin at 9 AM.

Fans can enter through the West gate starting at 8:30 AM.

FSU looks to get back on track to their winning ways with Coach Taggart. They had a down year in 2017 with a record of 7-6. FSU lost to the eventual National Champions, Alabama, in the first game which was a tight game until the 4th quarter.

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/Seminoles-opening-spring-practice-up-to-public-477314203.html

About the Author: Chase Calhoun