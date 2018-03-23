FSU Headed To Elite 8

The Florida State Seminoles is headed to the Elite 8 for the first time in 25 years after defeating Gonzaga 75-60 in the Sweet 16.

The Seminoles plunged into halftime with a 41-32 lead; ending the first half on a 11-1 run. Gonzaga had no answer for FSU as they controlled the paint and the 3-point shots.

If FSU goes to the Final 4, it’ll be the first time since the 1971-1972 season since they have done so. FSU faces Michigan, who dominated Texas A&M last night, in the Elite 8 on Saturday, March 24th at 8:50 PM on TBS.

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/FSU-punch-ticket-to-Elite-8-in-75-60-win-over-Gonzaga-477710233.html

About the Author: Chase Calhoun