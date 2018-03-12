Freeman Believes The Braves Are Playing Great Baseball

Freddie Freeman, first baseman of the Atlanta Braves, talks about how the Braves are playing great baseball right now.

The Braves are adding some young and new faces to the organization this year and as a veteran, Freeman has to teach and have patience with the youngsters. Atlanta s trying to get Ronald Acuna, number 1 prospect, in the line-up and Freeman talks about his plate patience and presence.

The Atlanta Braves open the 2018 schedule on March 29th at 4:10 PM against the Philadelphia Phillies.

More Info: https://www.myajc.com/sports/baseball/freeman-braves-playing-really-good-baseball/yJg2MpTLjI2JeDr2QQVWPK/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun