Free Movie in the Park This Friday

VLPRA Press Release:

Bring the entire family out for a free Movie in the Park! The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority will show the Disney hit “Cars 3″ on Friday, March 23rd. The movie will play on VLPRA’s 20-foot-wide inflatable screen starting at sundown (around 7:45 PM). It’s happening at Scott Park located at 1101 Old Statenville Road in Valdosta.

There is no fee to enjoy the film and no registration necessary. VLPRA asks that spectators bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Picnics are welcome. The event is part of VLPRA’s Movies in the Park series, which shows popular films at various locations around Valdosta and Lowndes County.

The next movie is presented in collaboration Valdosta Main Street. The mega hit “Finding Dory” will play on Saturday, April 21st in downtown Valdosta. The event will be on Valley Street behind the Lowndes County Courthouse in celebration of Earth Day.

What: Movie in the Park- “Cars 3″

Who: The public is invited to attend

When: Friday, March 23rd at 7:45 PM

Where: Scott Park (1101 Old Statenville Road in Valdosta)

How much: FREE