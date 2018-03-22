Former Live Oak officer sentenced to 120 years on child porn charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) — A former Live Oak Police Sergeant has been sentenced to 120 years in federal prison for producing, attempting to produce, possessing and accessing child pornography.

Sergeant Kyle Kirby was sentenced on Wednesday afternoon.

“This case is another example of the relentless efforts of the FBI and our law enforcement partners to identify those who prey on our children,” said Charles P. Spencer, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division. “It is made even more egregious having been committed by someone who swore to uphold the law and protect the community. Let it be known that the FBI will stop at nothing to protect innocent victims, and seek justice for the heinous acts committed against them.”

Kirby was arrested in 2015 after investigators located dozens of sexually explicit images of children on the laptop in Kirby’s patrol car.

According to the Justice Department, police searched Kirby’s computer as a result of a online child exploration investigation, and found explicit images of children from as early as 2014.

Police say they also discovered images on his work desktop computer of nude children. Officials say the photos had been taken in three different bathrooms.

Kirby allegedly tried to delete the photos but was unsuccessful.

By: WCJB | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 8, 2017

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) — A former Live Oak police officer has been convicted on various child pornography charges.

Kirby faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 120 years in federal prison and a potential life term of supervised release.

