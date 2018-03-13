Former Georgia Tech Player Charged With Rape

Former Georgia Tech player, Adam Gotsis, was charged with rape from 2013.

Gotsis, supposedly, met a mutual friend at a party and after the party, he took her home and raped her. Last Wednesday, Gotsis turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail and was later released on a $50,000 bond.

Gotsis started 37 games for Georgia Tech and was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2016. He has started 32 games for the Broncos including 13 this past season.

More Info: https://www.ajc.com/sports/college/former-georgia-tech-star-adam-gotsis-charged-with-rape-2013/GLIM4F5dcshhhFltBRRhLP/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun