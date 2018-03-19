Florida State Upsets Xavier

Tallahassee – Number 9-seed Florida State makes an epic comeback in the second half against number 1-seed Xavier to advance to the Sweet 16.

Florida State faced Xavier in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and was it a nail biter. FSU ended the game on a 7-0 run to win 75-70 over a highly talented Xavier team. With their win over Xavier, FSU is 1-2 against number-1 seeds in the Tournament and 18-14 all time in the NCAA Tournament.

FSU will face 4-seed Gonzaga on Thursday at 9:47 PM on TBS.

More Info: https://www.tallahassee.com/story/sports/college/fsu/mensbasketball/2018/03/18/sweet-revenge-florida-state-comes-back-beat-no-1-seed-xavier/436094002/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun