Florida State hosts meetings to discuss new alcohol policies

By: Tiffany Lewis | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida State University held a meeting with several student organizations Tuesday to go over new alcohol policies.

The meeting was the second in a series of risk management meetings the university is holding this week.

In the meeting, they discussed how to keep events safer and new expectations for events involving alcohol.

Vice President of Student Affairs Amy Hecht told WCTV about some of the new policies Monday.

“Every event will have to be registered through the University and they will have to meet with us and go over details,” Hecht said. “There will also need to be a certain number of police officers present, food provided and certain transportation services set up.”

Students seem receptive to the new policies. Several Greek life members wanted to remain anonymous, but say they believe the new policies will provide a safer, healthier environment for everyone.

“We also want to meet with students frequently to discuss risk management,” Hecht said. “These meetings are the first of many. We plan to stay on top of this.”

Alcohol involved events, once registered with the university, can resume immediately.

(WCTV)