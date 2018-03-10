Florida passes bill to ban marriage of anyone under 17

By Associated Press

By: Associated Press

March 9, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have approved a bill that would end most child marriages.

The House voted 109-1 on Friday for the bill, which would prohibit anyone under the age of 17 from getting married.

The measure emerged after a compromise with the Senate, which originally voted to ban marriages of anyone under 18.

The bill says anyone marrying a 17-year-old can’t be more than two years older, and minors need parental consent.

Currently, 16- and 17-year-olds can marry with the consent of both sets of parents. If a pregnancy is involved, there’s no minimum age for marriage if a judge approves.

Republican Rep. George Moraitis voted no. He said last month during a committee meeting that it’s “very reasonable” to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to marry with parental consent, regardless of whether the girl is pregnant.

By: Associated Press

February 15, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida House voted Wednesday for a bill that would continue to let young people get married if the girl is pregnant.

The House voted 108-2 for the bill that would end most child marriages. It carves out an exception for 16- and 17-year-olds when there’s a pregnancy and neither partner is more than two years older than the other.

The House amended a Senate bill that would have banned all marriages of anyone under 18.

Florida doesn’t allow anyone younger than 18 to independently consent to marriage. Children aged 16 and 17 can marry with the consent of both children’s parents. But if a pregnancy is involved, there is no minimum age for marriage as long as a judge approves the marriage license.

