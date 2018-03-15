“Feeling Lucky in Winnersville” Fundraiser to be held Thursday

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

Valdosta City Schools Foundation and Lowndes Education Improvement Fund have teamed up to bring you the “Feeling Lucky in Winnersville” raffle. Together, the two foundation boards solicited amazing items from sporting tickets, orthodontic care, ZOOM! Whitening treatment, hundreds of dollars in restaurant and merchandise gift cards, and so much more! The basket has a value of well over $10,500 for one lucky winner.

Mellow Mushroom on Baytree Road in Valdosta will host the two foundations tomorrow, Thursday, March 15 from 6 until 9 pm donating a portion of the food revenue back to each organization. Please invite your family and friends, tell your server that you are there to support LEIF or the VCS Foundation.

Tickets are still available and are $10 each. Stop by the Valdosta Board of Education on Williams Street, the Lowndes Board of Education on Norman Drive, Spirit Screen Printing on Baytree Road, or join us for dinner at Mellow Mushroom. Representatives from the two foundations will draw for the lucky winner between 7:00 and 7:30 pm. The winner does not have to be present to win.

For more information contact Jennifer Steedley at (229) 460-3133 or LaVerne Rome at (229) 245-2250.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief