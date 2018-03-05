Falcons In Talks About Acquiring Seattles’ Bennett

The Atlanta Falcons are in talks with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire defensive lineman, Michael Bennett.

The Falcons are likely to lose defensive lineman, Dontari Poe, to free agency. They want Bennett, who brings leadership and a level of intensity that Dan Quinn wants to bring to the Falcons’ defense.

Atlanta is also looking to get a few more defensive players in the 2018 NFL Draft. Quinn was the former defensive coordinator when he coached for the Seattle Seahawks. He would really love for Atlanta to have the type of defense that Seattle has had the past few years when they were making Super Bowl runs.

More Info: https://www.ajc.com/atlanta-falcons-news-today/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun