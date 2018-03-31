EMS Program Coming to Wiregrass’ Cook Campus

Wiregrass Press Release:

Adel, Ga – Starting Summer Semester students can enroll into the EMS program at the Cook Campus of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. The EMS program is new to the campus, classes for Summer Semester begin May 14. If a student takes a full load of 12 hours per semester, the program can finish in three semesters which means students beginning the program this May can expect to graduate in May of 2019. Graduates of the program will be eligible to sit for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians Exam at the EMT level and the Advanced EMT level. Clinical rotations will be conducted at Community Ambulance in Cook County, South Georgia Medical Center EMS, and the Valdosta Fire Department. The EMS Instructor on the Cook Campus will be Jeff Talley with Wade Briggs and Johnathon Luipo assisting. EMS Classes will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To learn more about the EMS program or other programs offered on the Cook Campus or online, visit www.Wiregrass.edu New students are being accepted now for Summer Semester.