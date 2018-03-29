Emergency shelter to open in Thomasville

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) — Thomasville will soon be getting its first emergency shelter.

Named the Mission House, it’s located on North Madison Street behind First Missionary Baptist Church. The church owns the building and is still getting the place ready, but say they hope to open soon.

Currently, the closest shelters are in Valdosta and Tallahassee, and the local homeless coalition says this is much needed in the community.

“We have people sleeping in parks, sleeping in cemeteries, sleeping in sheds, sleeping on porches and sleeping in their vehicles, so the need is great,” said Sharon Edwards with the Thomasville Community Outreach Center, which works to link local homeless people to resources.

Last year, TCOC worked more than 400 cases of homelessness. The organization says the shelter is going to be a big help. Without it, they use hotel-motel vouchers, which can get pricey when only working off a single grant.

(WCTV)