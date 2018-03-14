Elderly woman, toddler involved in I-10 rollover crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver has been cited for a rollover crash on I-10 in Suwannee County on Friday.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. along Interstate 10 westbound near mile marker 280.

The crash report states that a 77-year-old woman was driving in a GMC Envoy SUV with one passenger, a 2-year-old girl.

Troopers say the woman swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle, lost control of her SUV, and traveled off the road and onto the north shoulder of the interstate. The vehicle then overturned multiple times.

Both the driver and the toddler escaped from the crash uninjured. FHP says the driver was wearing a seatbelt and the toddler was properly restrained.

The driver was cited for careless driving.

