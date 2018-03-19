Dispute at Jungle Jym’s Under Investigation

VALDOSTA – At approximately 4:45 p.m. Saturday, March 17, officers were dispatched to Jungle Jym’s, located at 3124 N Oak Street Extension in reference to a dispute.

According to VPD Lt. Adam Bembry, the accusation is that, during the dispute, a person pointed a gun at another person. No injuries were reported.

Due to this being an open investigation, no further information has been provided at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

