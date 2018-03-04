Discussions progressing regarding exchange program with Ireland

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black met with the Republic of Ireland Minster for Agriculture Michael Creed to discuss the potential of an exchange program between Georgia and Ireland regulatory officials. The discussion took place earlier this week in Nashville at the Annual North American Meat Industry Conference.

“Better trade relations start with better relationships with regulatory officials,” Commissioner Black said. “For several years we’ve had a goal to develop international experiences within the leadership of our regulatory program. I’m confident this experience will pay big dividends to the state of Georgia and Ireland for years to come.”

Discussions with Ireland began about a year ago and are now nearing an agreement for food safety, meat, plant and animal officials for 2018. Speaking following the meeting, Minister Creed said he was hopeful that the program will progress swiftly.

“I was pleased to further explore the opportunities for an exchange program for veterinary officials between my department and the Georgian State Department of Agriculture, an initiative which I hope can be progressed soon,” said Creed.

Minister Creed is in the U.S. leading a delegation from the Government of Ireland on a five-day trade mission to the U.S. and Canada.