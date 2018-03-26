Dice Run to Benefit Cancer Patient

TIFTON – A dice run to benefit nine-year-old brain cancer patient Mikah Phillips will be held Saturday, March 31.

Ride and registration will begin at 11 a.m. at Tifton Harley-Davidson and will end at the Crazy Loon Saloon between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Activities will include three dice run payouts, 50/50 drawing, door prizes and live music. Drink specials and food will also be available.

This event is co-sponsored by Tifton Elks Lodge and Crazy Loon Saloon.

For more information, contact Lonnie Lewis at (229) 392-0358 or Brian Collins at (229) 520-2355.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief