Deal announces Peru as new international market

Office of Gov. Nathan Deal:

Gov. Nathan Deal, in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), presented 40 Georgia businesses with GLOBE (Georgia Launching Opportunities By Exporting) Awards at the 2018 Go Global reception at the Atlanta History Center. This state-led awards program recognizes companies that entered into new international markets in the previous year. Deal also announced that Georgia has expanded its representation to a 12th international market, Peru.

“The Go Global event highlights the importance of international partnerships for maintaining our competitive edge and generating new investments across the state,” said Deal. “Georgia businesses offer a diversified variety of exports including chemicals, plastics, poultry, paper and aerospace products, which provide the foundation for long-term growth in the international marketplace. In the last decade, Georgia’s exports to Peru have increased by 42 percent and expanding representation to this market will continue to strengthen this relationship. I applaud all of our Go Global Award winners for cultivating new international connections and for having such a tremendous impact on Georgia’s economic success. With our strong international presence, Georgia is ready and able to support companies looking to achieve new levels of success through global commerce.”

The fifth annual Go Global reception also provided an opportunity for Georgia companies to network with the state’s international representatives from 12 strategic markets including Brazil, Canada, China, Chile, Colombia, Europe, Israel, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Peru, the United Kingdom and Ireland. The top markets among this year’s winners include Australia, Japan, Latin America and the United Kingdom.

“International business continues to soar in Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “As we announce the expansion of our international footprint into Peru, we also celebrate 40 Georgia businesses who have entered new markets in 2017. I am proud of the important work these companies have done to keep us competitive in the global economy, and I appreciate the hard work of our international trade team in Atlanta and offices around the world in helping Georgia’s companies grow and compete on the world stage.”

The 40 GLOBE Award winners, representing 15 counties, collectively exported to 84 new markets in 2017. Six award winners exported to Columbia, the most common new market, for the first time. Of the winners, 73 percent are classified as small businesses with fewer than 100 employees.

“Congratulations to all of our 2018 GLOBE winners, whose recognition highlights the innovative products and services that Georgia companies offer to international customers,” said GDEcD Deputy Commissioner of International Trade Mary Waters. “Exporting is not easy, and I applaud the dedication to global opportunities shown by these firms, and exporters all across the state. Our team looks forward to further bolstering Georgia exports in the coming year.”

The 2018 GLOBE Award winners, along with county of location, are:

AdEdge Water Technologies – Gwinnett County

American 3B Scientific – DeKalb County

Aventure Aviation – Fayette County

Bland Farms – Tattnall County

Blue Force Gear, Inc. – Chatham County

Carson Industries, Inc. – Fulton County

CentricsIT – Gwinnett County

CIS Biotech, Inc. – DeKalb County

Crider Foods – Emanuel County

DataPath – Gwinnett County

Geo Strategy Partners, LLC – Fulton County

GF Health Products, Inc. – Gwinnett County

Hill and Mac Gunworks, LLC – Fulton County

Hydro Dynamics Inc. – Floyd County

InComm – Fulton County

InnoConcepts, Inc (dba CocoaTown) – Fulton County

Matrix Surgical USA – Fulton County

MMJ Labs – DeKalb County

Motorparts Nation – Cobb County

NanoLumens – Gwinnett County

One-World, Inc. – DeKalb County

OptiLedge – Coweta County

Patientory, Inc. – Fulton County

Paulk Vineyards – Irwin County

Phoenix Green Food, Inc. – Fulton County

Pivot Global Partners, LLC – Fulton County

Plus Materials, Inc. – Gwinnett County

Princeton Healthcare International – Cobb County

Quail International – Greene County

Quantum Aviation Solutions – Clarke County

Rackettown Mustangs, LLC – Toombs County

Richland Distilling Company, LLC – Stewart County

Rotorcorp, LLC – Fulton County

Savannah Bee Company – Chatham County

SweetWater Brewing Company – Fulton County

The Tru-Nut Company – Fulton County

Valtorc International – Cobb County

Volantio, Inc. – Fulton County

Winton Machine Company – Gwinnett County

ZCorum – Fulton County

For more information about the state’s International Trade team, visit Georgia.org/Trade.