Creative Paths to Employment Job Fair to be Hosted Next Month

VALDOSTA – For its third year, the South Georgia Coalition for Employment will host its Creative Paths to Employment Job Fair next month with hopes of making this year bigger and better.

The South Georgia Coalition for Employment is a coalition consisting of the Valdosta Police Department, City of Valdosta, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, the Valdosta/Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, “Never Too Late Program” of Lowndes/Valdosta Commission for Children and Youth , Paxen Learning Services, LLC, Telamon Corporation, Wiregrass Technical College, Georgia Department of Labor, Goodwill Industries, South Georgia Regional Library System, Project Hope, Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta, and the Valdosta Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) that have come together to assist unemployed citizens in South Georgia to find a job.

“South Georgia Coalition for Employment wants to help provide employment not just to certain individuals, but to help everyone who needs a job,” said Kelley Saxon of the South Georgia Coalition for Employment. “This is for the youth, people with a criminal background, older adults and just anyone who is looking for employment.”

While one of the Valdosta Police Department’s main goals with this job fair has always been to reduce recidivism rates, Chief Childress noted that this year’s partnerships with youth programs are serving as a way to keep youths busy and out of trouble.

As Alma Williams of Project Hope stated, the goal of her organization is to create 100 summer jobs for students ages 11 to 18.

“These students must attend summer school two hours a day and work six hours day,” Williams said.

Bill Holt of the Boys and Girls Club added that applications will note who can hire teens and who can provide job shadowing, which he feels is a “great opportunity for the kids.”

The job fair will be held Thursday, April 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Rainwater Conference Center. There will be coalition members on‐hand during the job fair to assist applicants with completing job applications.

Potential job applicants in need of assistance with the completion of job applications, resume building and tips for a successful job interview, can contact the Georgia Department of Labor, located at 221 South Ashley Street, at (229) 333‐5211.

Cedric Small with the Never Too Late Program will be providing clothing to 100 men and women for the job fair and providing interview and resume help. Those in need of these services can contact Small at (229) 232‐1820.

Contact the City of Valdosta Human Resource Department at (229) 259‐3544 or by email at covhr@valdostacity.com to register for the job fair.

Businesses looking to register online can do so here.

Applicants and businesses are also encouraged to fill out forms on employgeorgia.com.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief