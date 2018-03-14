Cornhole Tournament Raises Scholarship Dollars for VSU Students

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Chapter of the Valdosta State University Alumni Association will host a double elimination Cornhole Tournament from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 18, at The Salty Snapper.

The third annual Cornhole Tournament supports VSU’s efforts to recruit, retain, and graduate high-achieving students. Proceeds from this event will benefit scholarships for Valdosta residents pursuing academic, creative, athletic, research, and service excellence as students at VSU.

Entry is $10 per player and open to all Blazer Nation friends and fans. Prizes will be awarded to the first and second place winners. Advance registration is available at https://community.valdostastate.org/alumni/cornhole-tournament .

The Salty Snapper is located at 1405 Gornto Road.

Area alumni interested in learning more about the Alumni Chapter of Valdosta are encouraged to join the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1442760939324460/ and attend their next meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27, in the University Center Executive Dining Room on campus.

Call (229) 333-5797 or email alumni@valdosta.edu to learn more.

On the Web:

http://www.valdostastate.org/welcome.php