Cook Co. breaks ground on new $40 million medical center

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

COOK CO., Ga. (WCTV) — Thursday, Cook County celebrated the groundbreaking of a new $40 million facility.

The new Cook County Medical Center will be built right off Exit 37 on I-75.

The 120,000-square foot facility will also create around 50 new jobs.

The inside will hold 20 hospital beds and 95 nursing home beds.

CEO Michael Purvis says the community has been looking forward to this day.

“You’ll feel at home when you walk into the new Cook County Medical Center. For our community, I can’t wait to open the doors and we hope to do that by September 2019. It’s going to be a gem of a rural hospital,” says Purvis.

The facility is replacing their current medical center on North Parrish Avenue.

Purvis says a year from this day, County Commissioners met with more than 300 residents. He says people unanimously agreed on the need for a new facility.

Tift Regional Health System says the goal for their new campus is to increase access to care and bring more specialties to the area.

(WCTV)