Construction begins on Valdosta airport passenger bridge

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — Construction is underway on a new lobby building at the Valdosta airport.

Staff said it will serve a passenger bridge, transporting people from inside the airport right to their plane. Right now, passengers must walk across the concrete grounds in order to reach the plane.

Airport staff said many airports similar in size already have technology like this. The airport said once completed, it will add safety and convenience, keeping plane riders out of the elements.

“It allows people that are going to and from the airplane to not have to walk across the concrete,” said Jim Galloway, airport manager and executive director. “It allows the people who are operating or servicing the airplane between flights to not have to worry about somebody who doesn’t really know, or are familiar with airport operations, that may stroll in to the wrong place. It’s just safer for the people on the ground and safer for the passengers.”

The bridge could also allow the airport to serve bigger charter planes, like when traveling football teams play Valdosta State University.

Officials hope the building will be completed in May, with the bridge in place and ready for use in late July to early August.

(WCTV)