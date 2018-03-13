Community Invited to Paint Mural

VALDOSTA – The Public Art Advisory Committee and the Turner Center for the Arts are inviting community members to help create a one of a kind dragonfly mural Saturday, March 24.

The mural will be on the southern wall of the Annex building owned by the Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. The painting will begin at 9 a.m.

This activity is free of charge and open to anyone over the age of 16.

For more information, call 229-247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.

