Clinch Memorial Hospital Opens Homerville Pulmonary Rehabilitation & Diagnostics Center

Press Release:

Clinch Memorial Hospital has entered into an agreement with Meridian Healthcare Group to develop and operate a pulmonary rehabilitation and diagnostic center in Homerville, Georgia. The rehabilitation center began operations in March 15, 2018.

This new Pulmonary Rehabilitation & Diagnostics Center will focus on the care of patients with chronic lung diseases. Chronic lung diseases include emphysema and chronic bronchitis commonly referred to as COPD. COPD is the third leading cause of death and the second leading cause of disability in the United States, afflicting over 30 million Americans. The Centers for Disease Control (“CDC”) estimates that 6.9% of Georgia residents have COPD.

The Pulmonary Rehabilitation & Diagnostics Center is a convenient outpatient service at Clinch Memorial Hospital. Through Meridian’s unique treatment methods patients increase their exercise capacity, reduce their shortness of breath and lead a more active life.