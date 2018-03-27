Clay Shoot Classic to Benefit Hospice of South Georgia

Hospice of South Georgia:

The Hospice of South Georgia Advisory Board is hosting its Clay Shoot Classic Fundraiser on May 5th, 2018 to benefit patient care and needs for Hospice of South Georgia and its hospice care center, the Langdale Hospice House.

This board consists of individuals and leaders in the community that dedicate their time in supporting the only non-for-profit hospice, helping fulfill patient needs and enhancing patient and family experience at Langdale Hospice House. Hospice of South Georgia serves patients with a life-limiting illness, both in the home and at our hospice care center.

Hospice serves patients regardless of ability to pay, and when curative treatment has been exhausted. A team of nurses, CNAs, social workers, chaplain, and volunteers surround each patient and family member to give dignity, respect, and support throughout their time in hospice care.

The Clay Shoot Classic will begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon. It will be held at Southwind on Highway 84 in Quitman.

Sponsorship Levels:

PRO SPONSOR- $500

 One 4 man team entry for your company (includes lunch)

 T-shirt for each shooter

 Company logo on T-shirts

 Company station sign at the event

 Company name announced in marketing (radio, social media, flyer)

COURSE SPONSOR- $400

 One 4 man team entry for your company (includes lunch)

 T-shirt for each shooter

 Company station sign at the event

 Company name recognized on flyer

Team Sponsorship Only- $100

 Choice of your company logo on the official event T-shirts OR a station sign at

the event

For more information, call Marie Benefield @ 229-794-2494.

To register or sponsor, please go to: http:// hospiceofsouthgeorgia.org/ sites/www/Uploads/Files/ Sponsorship Clay%20Shoot.pd f Or visit HospiceofSouthGeorgia.org.

