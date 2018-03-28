City Announces 11 Opportunities to Serve

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The City of Valdosta has 11 vacancies on a variety of boards, commissions, authorities and advisory committees for which they are seeking community-minded people to apply.

“The board positions for which we are currently seeking applicants touch all areas of city life and provide a great diverse representation of the community,” said Mayor John Gayle. “Good government depends on the involvement of others, and we urge our citizens to earnestly consider these opportunities to serve.”

In accordance with the City of Valdosta’s Appointment Policy and to make the public aware of these volunteer opportunities to serve their community, the City of Valdosta announces the following openings:

Greater Lowndes Planning Commission—1 Appointment

Keep Lowndes-Valdosta Beautiful Board—1 Appointment

Public Art Advisory Committee—3 Appointments

Valdosta Housing Authority—1 Resident Appointment

Valdosta Housing Board of Adjustments & Appeals—2 Appointments

Valdosta-Lowndes County Airport Authority—1 Appointment

Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority—1 Appointment

Valdosta-Lowndes County Zoning Board ofAppeals—1 Appointment

Interested applicants should first review the Membership Requirements booklet and the Code of Ethics, complete an application, and sign a Code of Ethics form, all of which are available at the Valdosta City Clerk’s Office, at City Hall, located at 216 East Central Avenue. All required forms, which may also be conveniently downloaded or completed online at the city’s website, should be submitted to City Clerk Teresa S. Bolden by 5 p.m., on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

Mayor and Council will make the appointments from the pool of qualified applicants at the May 10 City Council meeting.

To learn more about serving the community through these entities, contact City Clerk Bolden at 229-259-3503 or by Email at tbolden@valdostacity.com.