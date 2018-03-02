Children’s Advocacy Center Hosts its 19th Annual Clay Shoot

​Class A 1 st Place Winners: Red Oak Environmental

CAC Press Release:

Valdosta, GA – The Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County hosted its 19th Annual Sporting Clay Shoot fundraiser presented by CJB Industries and District Attorney Bradfield M. Shealy at Southwind Clays and Quail Preserve on Saturday, February 24.

A long-time sponsor to the event, Red Oak Environmental claimed the top spot and won a half day quail hunt at Southwind Plantation and a plaque.

The second place winners were Lowndes County, Georgia Farm Bureau followed by third place winners, Lowndes County 4-H Shooting Team, sponsored by Blimpie & Checkers Restaurants.

Class B winners include: Watson Pools & Patios from Nashville, GA, 1st place; Valdosta Police Department, 2nd place; McLane Funeral Services, 3rd place.

The top shooter, Dawson Zeigler with the 4-H team won with a score of 50 out of 50. Mr. Zeigler had to compete in a shoot out to determine the winner. He walked away with a Beretta A400 Xcel with a bronze receiver. The top shooter prize was donated by First Choice Pawn & Jewelry.

A total of 32 five-man teams competed in a 12 station, 50-shot clay course in support of the CAC’s mission to prevent child abuse and minimize the trauma of child victims of abuse in Lowndes and surrounding counties. Teams, including family and friends participated in raffles and were treated to breakfast and lunch. A Kid Zone was also available with a bounce house donated by Jumpin’ J’s Inflatables.

In 2017, the CAC provided services to over 737 abused children including over 1,200 therapeutic services. The CAC works closely with law enforcement, the Division of Family and Children Services, the office of the District Attorney, medical personnel and school social workers to ensure allegations of abuse are investigated through a streamlined and effective process. The CAC offers child victims of abuse with a place to feel safe and to begin the healing process. Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney, Bradfield M. Shealy, a presenting sponsor of the fundraiser, specifically wanted to thank all of the participants of the shooting event, as well as everyone in the community who supports the efforts of the CAC throughout the year.

“The Children’s Advocacy Center is a great asset to the citizens of Lowndes County and the surrounding communities they service. The center drastically reduces the trauma of abused children and enhances the abilities of law enforcement and the district attorney’s office to prosecute the offenders. Because of your support, the children of our community know that there are adults who will act to stop and prevent their abuse, as well as hold their perpetrators accountable for their actions,” said District Attorney Shealy.

The clay shoot is the CAC’s largest annual fundraiser, though efforts to raise funds to support the center continue throughout the year. The CAC relies solely on grants, private donations, and community support. There are no fees charged for any services provided through the CAC.

For more information about the CAC and how you can help, please visit www.caclowndes.org or on Facebook @caclowndes.