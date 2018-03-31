Cherry Creek Road To Close for Bridge Repairs

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The City of Valdosta Engineering Department will close Cherry Creek Road from S. Lakeshore Drive to Orr Road, from April 3-6, for road and bridge repairs. The repair work involves correcting some natural shifting on the south side of the Cherry Creek Bridge.

The road will close on April 3, at 8:30 a.m., and remain closed for the duration of the repairs. During the work, traffic in this area of the city will be restricted to local residential traffic only. The engineering staff anticipates the repairs to only take two days to perform; however, additional days have been planned into the project to allow for inclement weather.

Traffic control devices will be in place to detour traffic around this area.

This work has been scheduled during the primary schools’ Spring Break to minimize the inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists who require travel through this area.

For more information, contact the Engineering Department at 229-259-3530.