Career Opportunities Staff Participate in Advanced Training

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Four members of the Valdosta State University Office of Career Opportunities team recently completed the eight-week intensive Facilitating Career Development Training program offered by the National Career Development Association.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for staff members with less than three years of experience to gain an overall training of the many facets of career development,” shared Kevin Taylor, interim director of the Office of Career Opportunities. “We are fortunate to have career counselors join us from corporate, state government, and nonprofit sectors, so this certification only enhances what they bring to Valdosta State University. We are thankful to Dr. Vince Miller, vice president of the Division of Student Affairs at VSU, for recognizing the importance of this training and for his willingness to fund this endeavor.”

Darius Anthony, internship coordinator, said that he and the other three staff members — Lynette Hepburn-Richardson, career counselor; Sandra Y.G. Jones, employer relations coordinator; and Tiffany Soma, career counselor — are currently finalizing the competency-based credentialing process to be named a certified career services provider.

Career services providers are professionals who have completed the Facilitating Career Development Training program and work in any career development setting or incorporate career development information or skills in their work with students, adults, clients, employees, or the public. They have received in-depth training in the areas of career development in the form of up to 120 or more instructional hours provided by a nationally trained and qualified instructor.

Throughout the Facilitating Career Development Training program, Anthony, Hepburn-Richardson, Jones, and Soma learned basic career facilitating processes and tips for building productive interpersonal relationships, as well as how to use both formal and informal career development assessments. They studied job search strategies and placement techniques, and they developed a better understanding of the labor market, occupational information and trends, and current legislative regulations. They mastered how to adapt their services to meet the special needs of various groups, how to prepare and develop materials for training programs and presentations, and how to market and promote career development programs.

The Facilitating Career Development Training program was developed to provide standards, training specifications, and certified career services provider credentialing opportunities for these career providers. Anthony, Hepburn-Richardson, Jones, and Soma will now be eligible to pursue the global career development facilitator credential, which recognizes the education and experience of those working in career development occupations.

“I’m grateful to have been afforded the opportunity to receive this nationally recognized certification,” said Anthony, who joined the Office of Career Opportunities team in September 2017. “Helping students is my passion, and this program gave me additional resources to effectively serve them.”

VSU’s Office of Career Opportunities strives to provide career development and awareness, experiential learning and/or cooperative education, and professional employment opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students and alumni. Its staff collaborates with the university’s employer and community partners to develop the employment potential of students and graduates and to utilize their innovative, intellectual talents. It is located in the University Center, Entrance No. 5.

On the Web:

www.valdosta.edu/career