CAC to “Plant” Pinwheels for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Children’s Advocacy Center:

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and this year the CAC wants to paint our communities blue and “plant” pinwheel gardens at businesses and homes for $25. The cost covers pinwheels, delivery and setup. The pinwheels will be delivered starting April 3.

Lowndes County had 1,807 reported cases of child abuse in 2017. By its very nature, the pinwheel promotes whimsy and childlike notions. In essence, it has come to serve as the physical embodiment, or reminder, of the great childhoods we want for all children.

By showing your support for these children, you invest in healthy child development and a place where children and get support and therapy services.

Pinewheel gardens can be ordered by calling the CAC at (229) 245-5364 or by e-mailing executivedirector@caclowndes.org.

