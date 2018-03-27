Braves Open The 2018 Season Thursday

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves will open the 2018 campaign this Thursday, March 29th, against the Philadelphia Phillies at 4:10 p.m.

The Braves have a lot to be excited about this year. The last couple years, they have been getting better and better. Freddie Freeman, the leader of the team, wants to make it to the playoffs and anything less than that will be a disappointment.

This will be the second year at SunTrust Park for Atlanta and to get it started off right, they’re going to have a full day of festivities for opening day.

