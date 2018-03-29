UPDATE: Man arrested in series of Bainbridge robberies

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 29, 2018

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) – Police have arrested a man for a series of thefts and robberies in Bainbridge over the past ten days.

Authorities say Edward Moore of Donalsonville was taken into custody Thursday morning at a home on Georgia Street in Bainbridge.

According to investigators, Moore has confessed to an armed robbery at the Bainbridge Taco Bell on March 18th, theft of a cash drawer from the Walmart on March 25th, and an attempted armed robbery at the Circle K on Tallahassee Highway on March 26th.

Officers say information from the public helped lead to the arrest.

In the Walmart theft, the suspect pulled a cash drawer from the cabinet in the electronics area and cut the data cable, then took a backpack from the photo center before leaving through an emergency exit.

In the Circle K holdup, a man held up the clerk with a handgun and demanded her cell phone. When she refused, he tried to grab it but was unsuccessful and ran off.

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) — Bainbridge Public Safety is looking for a man accused of trying to rob a gas station employee at gunpoint.

Officers were dispatched to the Circle K on Tallahassee Highway just before 2:00 a.m. on March 26 in reference to an attempted armed robbery.

The clerk told officers a man wearing a gray hooded jacket and black pants entered the store and displayed a silver 9mm handgun, demanding that she give him her cellphone. When she refused and tried to dial 911, the man walked around the counter and attempted to grab the phone.

The clerk told police the suspect was not able to grab her phone, so he fled the store and ran across Tallahassee Highway towards Walmart. Officers were unable to find the man after searching the area.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the suspect on Wednesday. The suspect is described as a 25 to 30-year-old black male, who’s 6’0″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect or this case to please contact Investigator Chip Nix at (229) 726-4119.

