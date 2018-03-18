Blazer Nation Celebrates VSU Day at the Capitol

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — The Georgia State Senate and House of Representatives recently proclaimed March 12 Valdosta State University Day at the Capitol.

It was an opportunity for Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, VSU president, to discuss the university’s 100-plus-year-old tradition of educating leaders and serving the South Georgia region and to introduce state leaders and decision-makers to some of Blazer Nation’s high-achieving students, faculty, staff, and alumni. He was able to share VSU’s commitment to being a catalyst for regional comprehensive progress by increasing the number of graduates produced, creating more transformational and experiential learning opportunities for those graduates, and increasing the university’s impact on the region it serves.

VSU was recognized for its commitment to research and scholarly activities; its seven NCAA Division II national championships in baseball, men’s tennis, softball, and football; its service as a regional center for the arts through such initiatives as the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and Peach State Summer Theatre; its economic impact of more than $400 million annually; and its unwavering mission to provide the highest quality undergraduate and graduate programs, including expanded doctoral programs, in more than 100 major fields of study.

Sen. Ellis Black (R-Valdosta), Sen. Tyler Harper (R-Ocilla), Sen. Dean Burke (R-Bainbridge), and Sen. Greg Kirk (R-Americus) sponsored Senate Resolution 787.

Rep. Jason Shaw (R-Lakeland), Rep. Dexter Sharper (D-Valdosta), Rep. John LaHood (R-Valdosta), Rep. John Corbett (R-Lake Park), and Rep. Rick Jasperse (R-Jasper), who serves as chairman of the Higher Education Committee, sponsored House Resolution 1286.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/

http://www.legis.ga.gov/Legislation/en-US/display/20172018/SR/787

http://www.legis.ga.gov/Legislation/en-US/display/20172018/HR/1286

View, download, and/or share photos from VSU Day at the Capitol at https://www.flickr.com/photos/valdostastate/albums/72157691400229152/with/26922747178/ .