Beth Baker Recognized as Georgia Middle School Teacher of the Year

Group Photo: Ken Overman, Assistant Superintendent; Beth Baker, Georgia Middle School Teacher of the Year; Rodney Green, Assistant Superintendent; Sam Clemons Jr., PGM’s Assistant Principal; Ivy Smith, PGM’s Principal; Wes Taylor, Superintendent

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Beth Baker was named the 2018 Georgia Middle School Association (GMSA) Teacher of the Year by the Georgia Middle School Association Board of Directors. She was recognized at the GMSA Annual Conference, held at the Rainwater Conference Center. Beth is a 6th grade Social Studies Teacher/Grade Chair at Pine Grove Middle School. She also serves as the Field Trip Coordinator, Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Coach, and Community Partner in Education (CPIE) Coordinator.