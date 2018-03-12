Azalea Festival blooms in Valdosta

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – Spring is beginning to bloom, and in Valdosta that means so is the annual Azalea Festival.

This weekend, the annual event brought thousands of community members together in Drexel Park.

Almost 200 craft and food vendors filled the grounds, while also saving rooms for a kids zone, even a dog show with high flying, frisbee-catching K9s.

Many guests said they make it a tradition to stop by for the festival, even if just for one thing, the food.

“I try to come every year just for the corn. It’s really good, it reminds me of my grandparents’ corn. I don’t get that anymore so I come here,” said Tanya Ard, one of the festival goers out on Sunday.

The Azalea Festival is in its 18th year.

