AJC’s Week 5 Boys Updated Soccer Rankings

The Atlanta Journal Constitution has updated their week 5 boys soccer rankings.

In AAAAAAA, Central Gwinnett holds the top spot after Walton’s recent loss. Walton moved from 1st to 3rd in the rankings in AAAAAAA.

The AAAAAA number 1 spot belongs to Gainesville High School followed by Chattahoochee and Allatoona High School.

In AAAAA, McIntosh is number 1, Chestatee hold the top spot in AAAA, Westminster is number 1 in AAA, Putnam County grabs the number 1 spot this week in AA and Paideia proudly holds the top spot in A.

More Info: https://www.myajc.com/blog/high-school-sports/week-boys-soccer-rankings/i1yMFLNV0D7ekiZv8fNY4M/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun