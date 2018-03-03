Adulting at The Brush Up

By Kimesha Bonner

Being an adult has it’s perks, but its definitely not always rainbows and sunshine. There are actually quite a few thunderstorms along the way. When “adulting” is your full-time job, you are always on the lookout for fun and creative ways to unwind and relieve the stress of your work week.

Personally, I’m a fan of art projects. So when a group of us decided to participate in a paint &amp; sip session at The Brush Up Valdosta, I was one of the first to sign up. I’ve participated in a few paint and sips before, but none as enjoyable as the one I attended last week. Mix a cool piece of art, a great group of friends, and a couple bottles of “adult beverages” and you have created an atmosphere of fun and relaxation.

If you haven’t had the pleasure of joining a session, take my advice and get a group of family, friends, co-workers, organization members, or anyone else you can find to enjoy this experience with. The Brush Up Valdosta has a great Facebook presence, and regularly posts their upcoming paint projects on their Facebook page (Hint: Their March schedule is already posted!). If you don’t follow them on their social media, visit their website at
www.thebrushup1.com or give them a call to book your session at (229) 292-2158. In case you would like to have a bit of family fun, they also have child friendly sessions planned.

My painting is currently hanging on my office wall. It represents more than just a good time; there are memories attached to it that I will never forget. I’ve been looking at it everyday, excited about my next session. As a matter of fact, my group has already decided on our next trip to The Brush Up Valdosta. The only question is, will we see you there?

