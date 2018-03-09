AAUW Empowers Young Girls With 20th Annual Sister-to-Sister Summit

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) recently welcomed approximately 100 middle school girls from the South Georgia region to Valdosta State University for the 20th annual Sister-to-Sister Summit.

The theme of this year’s summit was “Connecting Life’s Dots: Socially, Academically, and Emotionally.” The activities focused on social and emotional development as well as career preparedness in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math. The full day of mentoring and meaningful discussions was designed to empower the girls to identify their options and opportunities, build and maintain positive self-esteem, and handle peer pressure, cyber bullying, and the limitations that society places on young women.

“This was a great opportunity for the young students to interact with college students and professional working women, ask questions, and gather information

about career fields and college,” said Dr. Beverly Richardson-Blake, president of the Valdosta branch of the AAUW and a senior academic advisor at VSU. “The interaction is invigorating.”

Sponsors of the 20th annual Sister-to-Sister Summit included the Valdosta branch of the AAUW and VSU’s Department of Social Work, Department of Women’s and Gender Studies, Enactus, and National Council of Negro Women.

The AAUW has been empowering women as individuals and as a community since 1881. It brings people together for the common goal of breaking through educational and economic barriers for women and girls. It advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research.

A nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, the AAUW has more than 170,000 members and supporters across the United States, as well as 1,000 branches and 800 college and university partners, including Valdosta State University. Collectively they work to analyze gender equity issues in education and the workplace; help shape the lives of the next generation of women leaders; level the playing field for girls and women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics; advocate for policies that advance equity for women and girls; support challenges to sex discrimination in higher education and the workplace; provide educational and lifelong learning opportunities for women; respond to the global development needs of women by helping them contribute to the economic and social development of their countries; fight to close the pay gap; and much more.

On the Web:

http://valdosta-ga.aauw.net/

http://www.aauw.org/