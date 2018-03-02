A Woman Tried to Kill Her Doppelganger with a Poisoned Cheesecake to Steal Her Identity

Wise Brother Media – A 42-year-old woman in Brooklyn named Viktoria Nasyrova came to America from Russia in 2014 after she allegedly murdered someone.

Then in 2016, Viktoria met a 35-year-old woman named Olga Ysvyk and noticed that they looked almost identical, which gave her an idea.

In August of 2016, Viktoria baked a poisoned cheesecake filled with Russian tranquilizers and gave it to her doppelganger so Olga would die and she could take over her identity.

But the cheesecake did not kill Olga; it just knocked her out for about a day. When she woke up, she found Viktoria had dressed her in lingerie and was staging her apartment to make it look like a suicide scene.

Viktoria was arrested in March of last year, and she was finally arraigned this week on attempted murder charges.

She’s facing up to 25 years in prison.

