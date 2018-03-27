A Woman Attacks Her Ex Best Friend’s New Best Friend at a PTA Meeting and Gets Into a Shootout With the Cops

Wise Brother Media – Middle school never ends, folks.

There’s a 41-year-old woman named Lori Gjenashaj who lives in Staten Island, New York. And she recently had a falling out with her best friend.

Well . . . Lori’s ex best friend went out and got herself a new best friend. And apparently that made Lori jealous and furious.

So when all three women were at a PTA meeting at their kids’ Catholic school on Saturday night, Lori ran up to her ex best friend’s new best friend . . . and started choking her out. The cops came, and they arrested Lori.

But that wasn’t the end. Less than 24 hours later, Lori went to her ex best friend’s house, threw a brick through the window, and went inside with a gun. It was a starter pistol that only fires blanks, but still.

The cops came, and they say Lori pointed the gun at them, so they fired five shots and hit her in the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital and she’s facing several charges.

