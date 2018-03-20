A Drunk Woman Mistakes a Jail Security Booth For a Drive Thru and Tries to Order a Breakfast Sandwich

Wise Brother Media – A 44-year-old woman named Lizabeth Ildefonso was driving drunk in Riverhead, New York on Friday morning, and apparently she really wanted a breakfast sandwich.

So she pulled into a drive-thru and ordered a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich.

Well, she thought it was a drive-thru. It wasn’t. It was actually the security booth outside of a jail.

The sheriff’s deputy who was manning the booth noticed that Lizabeth seemed drunk and she also wouldn’t take “this is a jail, I can’t give you a breakfast sandwich” for an answer.

She was arrested for felony driving while impaired. There’s no word if she got breakfast in jail.

(Riverhead News-Review)