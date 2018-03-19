A-10 pilots make wish come true

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — When one 15-year-old, was asked to make a wish to be anything and go anywhere the answer was simple –“I want to be a Flying Tiger.”Pilots from the 23d Fighter Group embraced Jared Storey, who is terminally ill with Osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, as an honorary A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, March 14, here.

“It’s just cool to me,” said Jared. “It’s been awesome being around here. It’s everything I dreamed of and more.”

Throughout the day, Jared was outfitted as an A-10 pilot, received a mass brief, toured the flightline, and watched pre-flight inspections. But the day didn’t end there; Jared also got a once in a lifetime look at the aircraft practice on the Grand Bay Bombing and Gunnery Range and he flew the flight simulator.

“He’s always wanted to fly a jet so making this happen was a big thing for him,” said Douglas Hollingsworth, Jared’s uncle. “I think he loved it especially when the A-10s got so close that we could breath in what the A-10 was kicking out. He definitely had a great time.”

Hollingsworth added that he and Jared’s grandfather were previous Moody Airmen and seeing his nephew put on the gear was an added bonus for the whole family.

“I saw his face and I think he really enjoyed today,” said Lt. Col. Morash, 74th Fighter Squadron commander. “We wanted to be able to help in anyway that we could and to make sure that Jared has the opportunity to get to see and do the things he wants to do.

“What’s neat is that he was also able to talk to the pilots over the radio at the range,” Morash added. “For us, it makes us think a lot more about what we do, why we’re doing it and whom we’re doing it for.”

Although the fun-filled day was jam-packed with highlights, Jared said he’ll never forget the pilot’s show of force maneuvers. After watching them fly low and slow, they radioed down and said “Hey Jared, now you’re officially a Flying Tiger.”

Jared may have thought the A-10 pilots were making his dream come true but what he didn’t realize is that he’d be leaving a lasting impression.

“After what he’s been through and letting him get the chance to be a Flying Tiger like us was awesome,” said 1st Lt. Shaun Dickinson, 74th FS A-10 pilot. “(After today) I’m going to cherish everything and always enjoy what I’m doing. Jared wanting to come and do what we do is awesome and I won’t take that for granted.”