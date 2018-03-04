4th Annual S.E.L.F.I.E. scheduled for March 24th at Valdosta State University

Press Release:

VALDOSTA- The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) and the Valdosta State University Section of NCNW hosts the 4th Annual S.E.L.F.I.E. (Success, Education, Leadership, Finance, Innovation Empowerment) Conference. On Saturday, March 24th from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm in the Magnolia Room in the University Center at Valdosta State University. This free conference for young ladies 16-25 years old will equip the participants with tools for career preparation education, and managing their finances. The Entrepreneurial Committee of NCNW which is led by Attorney Karla Walker and Co-Chaired by Mrs. Vivian Cody There will be a free lunch for participants and door prizes. Local business leaders will be on a community panel to discuss methods of reaching their success and goals including starting a business, leading a team and much more.