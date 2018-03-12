2018 March Madness Brackets Released

The 2018 March Madness brackets were released last night during the selection show.

Virginia, Xavier, Villanova and Kansas were all selected as number 1 seeds. The number 2 seeds are Duke, North Carolina, Cincinnati and Purdue.

There could definitely be a few upsets in the first round of the tournament including some 10-16 seeds,

The first four are LIU Brooklyn facing Radford, St. Bonaventure vs UCLA, NC Central vs Texas Southern and Arizona State taking on Syracuse.

After an exciting and anxious championship weekend, the first four out were Notre Dame, Louisville, Middle Tennessee and Oklahoma State. Who do you think will advance all the way to the final four and will win the championship?

2018 March Madness Brackets: https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball-men/bracketiq/2018-03-12/ncaa-tournament-bracket-2018-printable-pdf-march-madness

