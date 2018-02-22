You Make 156 Impulse Buys a Year and Spend a Total of $324,000 Over the Course of Your Life

Wise Brother Media – Shopping on your lunch break and buying candy in the checkout lane can really add up, apparently to the tune of several college educations.

According to a new survey, the average American makes 156 impulse purchases a year. And over the course of our life, we’ll spend $324,000 on stuff we weren’t planning to buy.

Here are the top five impulse buys we make . . .

1. Food and groceries, 71% of us do it. Three out of four Americans say they’ve bought candy at the register before.

2. Clothing, 53%.

3. Household items, 33%.

4. Takeout food and delivery, 29%.

5. Shoes, 28%.

