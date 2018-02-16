Worth County High School on lockdown due to bomb threat

WORTH COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — Worth County High School has been placed on lockdown after receiving a bomb threat via a handwritten note.

Students are currently being evacuated to the Worth County Middle School gym across the street. Parents are being instructed to pick up their students there.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are taking the threat very seriously and they’re conducting a sweep of the school with a “Marine-Based” K-9 Unit. So far, nothing has been found, but they are currently questioning a subject.

Authorities say everyone is safe.

