Women suffer minor injuries when car collides with cow

MADISON CO., Fla. (WCTV) — Two women were treated for minor injuries after a cow crossed into the path of their car Saturday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 90 in Madison County.

The crash report states that 52-year-old Regina Watkins was traveling west on US 90 when a cow walked from the grass shoulder onto the roadway. FHP says Watkins was unable to avoid the cow and struck the animal.

Watkins and a passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Erica Brown, were both transported to Madison County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word on the cow’s condition.

