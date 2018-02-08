Wiregrass Team Shows Off Their Skills

Sitting in front of the Wiregrass SkillsUSA metal art day lily garden in Adel l-r is Auto Collison Repair Program Coordinator Mark Whitson, Automotive Technology Instructor Toby Heard, Area Director- Technical and Industrial/Welding Instructor Wally Rewis, Wiregrass SkillsUSA team members Tyler Ritchart, Logan Brown, Chris Andruschkevich, Kijana Klingaman, Morgan Davis, Wiregrass Campus Life Assistant Kelley Wetheringon, Olivia Gilliland, Micah Fletcher, Emanuel Andrade, Neal Bradford, Luke McIntosh, and Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Press Release:

Valdosta, Ga— Wiregrass has a long history of student success in both state and national level SkillsUSA competitions. The City of Adel will be able to share one of Wiregrass SkillsUSA student success stories for years to come. Wiregrass SkillsUSA members from Welding, Auto Collison Repair Technology, and Machine Tool Technology students worked for months creating metal art day lilies for a community project lead by the 2017-2018 Cook Leadership Group for the City of Adel. Students from the Cook Campus Cosmetology program helped raise funds for the project.

Recently, the students, along with Wiregass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson, and leadership from the college gathered with the Cook Leadership Group, Adel Mayor Buddy Duke, other city and county officials to dedicate the metal art day lily garden. The colorful metal art day lily garden can be seen on East 4th Street downtown Adel.

Wiregrass Welding student and member of SkillsUSA Morgan Davis, shared this about his experience, “Seeing something that you and your classmates worked so hard on, really makes you feel a sense of pride when you see the finished product. Especially knowing that it will be there for generations to come to enjoy. I also enjoyed seeing the other Wiregrass programs as we all worked together on this project and witnessing their talents and skills as we all contributed to the project.”

Kelley Wetherington, Campus Life Assistant and SKillUSA Coordinator, added, “SkillsUSA uses a framework for developing personal, workplace and technical skills to “empower members to become world-class workers, leaders, and responsible American citizens”. By planning and participating in community service projects, students gain valuable experience for the workforce. Students are able to use the technical skills they are training for, have the opportunity to develop workplace skills such as teamwork, leadership, and communication. And they learn about giving back to their communities and experience the sense of pride that comes with giving back.”

For more information about the Welding, Auto Collison Repair, Machine Tool, Cosmetology and/or other programs the college offers, visit wiregrass.edu.