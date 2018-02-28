Wiregrass Recognized as One of the Top Online Colleges in Georgia

Wiregrass Press Release:

Valdosta, GA., Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been recognized by the Affordable Colleges Online (ACO) for their excellence in online learning. ACO is a leader in higher education information, resources and rankings.

“We wanted to honor the colleges and universities setting the bar for online learning,” said Dan Schuessler, CEO and Founder of AffordableCollegesOnline.org. “These schools are going above and beyond the industry standard to help make online education programs an excellent option and more affordable.”

Wiregrass is part of the state network of colleges called the Georgia Virtual Technical Connection (GVTC). The college offers a variety of programs online which include: Accounting (Degree and Diploma), Business Management (Degree and Diploma), Business Technology (Degree and Diploma), Hotel/Restaurant/Tourism Management (Degree and Diploma), Web Site Design (Degree and Diploma), and Technical Certificates of Credit in Child Development Specialist, Early Childhood Program Administration, GaTAPP Early Childhood Education Precertification, Quality Assurance Professional, Quality Assurance Specialist, and Technical Specialist. During the fiscal year 2017, over 2,000 students out of a total enrollment of over 5,000 took at least one online class with Wiregrass.

Only public, not-for-profit institutions were eligible for the ranking. The primary data points used to identify the best online colleges of 2018 include the following: regional accreditation, in-state tuition and fees, percent of full-time undergraduate students receiving institutional financial aid, number of online programs offered, and student-to-teacher ratio.

An in-depth look at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s top rankings and their detailed methodology can be seen here: Best Online Colleges in Georgia – http://www.affordablecollegesonline.org/online-colleges/georgia/#2-year-best-college-ranking. Wiregrass was ranked 5th in the state.

Wiregrass Tech’s four campuses located in Valdosta, Sparks, Fitzgerald, and Douglas will host a Free Application Day on March 22 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.. Those who apply in person on this day for Summer Semester will have their application fee waived. Wiregrass is offering two options for Summer classes, Summer Full Semester begins May 14 and Summer Express (8 weeks) begins May 29. For more information visit www.wiregrass.edu.